Mrs. Betty Jo Houston Duke, age 78 of Rockmart, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born September 5, 1942 in Temple, GA, daughter of the late Mr. Jack Houston and the late Mrs. JoAnn Leatherwood Houston. She retired from Aerospace production at Goodyear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. Duke; a son, Ricky D. Hayes; and a granddaughter, Lynn Marie Allen. Survivors included: son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Patricia Hayes of Rockmart; sisters, Janice Adams of Cedartown, Martha Coleman of Rome, Patricia Atkins of Lindale, Peggy Houston of Buchanan, Pamela Dunn of Cedartown, Sara McElroy of Temple, and Linda G. Carter of Bremen; brother, Johnny Houston of Buchanan; grandchildren, Joseph Scott Hayes, Misty Leigh Hayes, and Stephanie Hayes; great-grandchildren, Shyanne Hayes, Sophiemae Hayes, Stella Hayes, SJ Hayes, Brandon Allen, Christopher Allen, and Christian Waters. Funeral services for Mrs. Duke were held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. from the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome Smith and Rev. Ronnie Brewer officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Freeman Harris Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Mrs. Duke. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jo Houston Duke.
