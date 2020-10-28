Mrs. Vickie Walker Driver, age 69 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020. She was born June 22, 1951 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Rayford Walker and the late Mildred Powers Walker. She was a 1968 graduate of Central High School, West Georgia College, and earned her Masters in Christian Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She retired from the Department of Family and Children Services with twenty-six years of service. She worked with child and adult protective services. She was a member of the Whitesburg Christian Church and served as Youth Minister at Sylvester First Baptist Church, Carrollton First Baptist Church and Newnan First Baptist Church. She was an avid horse woman and animal lover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step grandson, Brandon; sister, Patricia Cowart, and a brother, Randall Walker. Survivors include her husband, Tony Driver of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter, Anna Driver, also of Carrollton, Georgia; step daughter, Melissa Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Brenda Ragsdale of Cedartown, Georgia; grandson, Eli; step grandchildren: Taylor, Aniyah, Halle, Josh, and Jaden; and her beloved dog, "Doc". Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with Min. Barry Shoemake officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Huckeba, Daniel Huckeba, Clint Meigs, Scott Cowart, Kim Cowart, and Travis Ragsdale. Family and friends may pay their respect on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Whitesburg Christian Church at 75 West Hwy 5, Whitesburg, GA 30185. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
