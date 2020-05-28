Sandra Delores Johnson Dingler, age 73 of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1947 in Carrollton, GA to the late Griffin Johnson and the late Ruth Gibbs Johnson. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Selena and Clay Hamil of Bremen; son, Tirey Hall Dingler; sister and brother-in-law, Katheryn and Richard McBrayer of Cartersville; two grandchildren, Brooke Hamil and Will Hamil and several other relatives and friends. In keeping with Mrs. Dingler's wishes she will be cremated. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Dingler family.
