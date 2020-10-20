Mr. Dean Charles Deterding, age 72, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Deterding was born in Waterloo, IA on May 20, 1948, son of the late Victor Deterding and the late Florence Draper Deterding. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Deterding. Mr. Deterding moved to Cedartown, GA in 1984 to work at the HON plant. After 35 years of service and keeping the place running smoothly, he retired from HON. Mr. Deterding was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors include his wife, Susan Deterding, Lindale, GA, to whom he was married to for 52 years; 2 sons, Todd Deterding, Madison, WI, and Steve Deterding (Edie Schlehlein), Madison, WI; 3 grandchildren, Allison, Natalie and Charles Deterding, St. Louis, MO; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Deterding will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
