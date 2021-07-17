Mrs. Lillian Mayes Dean, age 98 of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Mrs. Dean was born April 7, 1923 in Camak, GA, daughter of the late Edward Mayes and Dixie Wade Mayes. She worked as a bookkeeper for Marquette Cement Company and the Polk County Tax Assessor's Office. She enjoyed reading, birdwatching, music, crossword puzzles, and shopping, but her favorite thing to do was travel. Her most memorable trips were to Europe and Alaska. Mrs. Dean was also a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart, where she sang in the choir for 62 years and spent many years teaching kindergarten Sunday School. She was the director of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) and had a lifelong passion for missionary work. The youngest of nine children, she was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dean. Survivors included son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Julia Dean of Rockmart; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe Abell of Athens; grandchildren: Clark Dean, Laura Nesbitt, Emilie Abell, Amy Abell, and Joseph Abell; and great-grandchildren: Bella Nesbitt, Addie Nesbitt, Liam Nesbitt, Lizzy Dean, Lexie Dean, Livie Dean, and Lucas Dean. Funeral services for Mrs. Dean were held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Interment services followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lillian Mayes Dean.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome's role in Black Widow: Downtown and the Rome Wolves make a cameo
- Report: Fairmount traffic stop ends with Calhoun woman's suicide
- Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say
- Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest
- Zar's journey: An exotic horse finds a new home Rome
- Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 17, 2021
- A woman was supposed to drive a toddler to daycare. The child died inside the hot van, cops say
- Ghaziabad woman gives birth to not 1 but 4 children via IVF; family overjoyed
- Former murder suspect indicted on federal gun and drug charges
- Fairmount woman killed in Highway 53 wreck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.