Mr. Jimmy Dabbs, age 76, of Rockmart, GA passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his daughters residence following a brief illness. He was born in Rockmart, GA on November 9, 1943, a son of the late James B. Dabbs and the late Katie Louise Cline Dabbs. Jimmy had lived all of his life in Rockmart where he was a graduate of Rockmart High School and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. Some of the things Jimmy enjoyed were fishing, boat riding, cutting grass, grilling, and NASCAR. His greatest love was spending time with his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a former employee of Georgia Power where he retired after many years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Denise Dabbs. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty eight years, Sherry Womack Dabbs, Rockmart to whom he was married on September 10, 1961; daughter, Lynn Gentry and her husband, Alvin, Rockmart; two sons: Alan Dabbs and his wife, Martha, Centre, AL, and Rusty Dabbs and his wife, Becky, Cartersville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers: Joe Dabbs and his wife, Shirley, Franklin, and Charles Dabbs and his wife, Pat, Rockmart; sister, Sue Rudeseal and her husband, Ronnie, Cedartown; a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral and interment services were held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Dabbs officiating. Pallbearers included: Rusty Dabbs, Alvin Gentry, Logan Gable, Carson Gable, and Austin Dabbs. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
