Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Maxine Carlson Rosga Cwach, age 76, of Cedartown, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 21, 1944 in Clearwater, Minnesota. She was the daughter of the late Donald Wesley Carlson and Mabel Augusta Johnson Carlson. Sandy could see the beauty in life like few others and this was reflected in her radiant personality and caring devoted heart. She adored her family and loved for them to spend time together. Sandy was also a very devoted wife and mother caring for both her late husband and son before their passing. Through all of her many battles Sandy stayed devoted to the Lord, remained prayerful and strong in her faith. Sandy was a creative and crafty woman having a love for art, animals and reading. When she was younger she enjoyed going with her father to art museums which fueled a passion for the rest of her life. She made and painted her own ceramics and was a computer programmer and website designer by trade. Mrs. Cwach is survived by her daughters, Ann Janette Rosga, Tracy Jo Rosga; step-daughters, Shari Kuehler (Dave) and Heather Cwach; step-sons, Eric Cwach (Tonya) and Jason Cwach (Stacy); and her sisters, Jeanine Meyers and Ingrid Vanhorn. Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family also survive. Mrs. Cwach is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lawrence "Larry" Cwach; and son, Scott Richard Rosga. In accordance with her wishes Mrs. Cwach has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Maxine Carlson Rosga Cwach.
