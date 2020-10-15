Barry Lee Couch, age 74, of Cedartown, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Barry was born October 18, 1945 in Cedartown, (Collard Valley), Georgia to the late Rupert Lee Couch and Mattie Maude Bennett Couch. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brothers: Rupert Harold "Buck", Julian Wayne "Red", Dewey Webster, Jerry Lane, Michael Allen and William Thomas "Dub" Couch; sisters: Johnnie Mae Brown, and Shirley Imogene Cuzzort, Survivors include his sons: Wayne Couch (Karen) and Sean Couch; grandchildren: Devin Cruz, Kayne Couch, Ginny Gresham and Lynleigh Couch; special nieces: Michelle Couch and Delilah Oxenreider; brother, Vernon Odell Couch and sister Dessie Jean Couch. In keeping with Barry's wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Barry Lee Couch.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Couch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you