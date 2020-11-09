Ivey Eugene Coffman, age 87, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born May 11, 1933 to the late Roy and Annie Coffman. Ivey worked as a carpenter and was a faithful member of Springdale Baptist Church. Mr. Coffman was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers; William, Arvel, Luther, Odell, Mayo, Marvin, and Pete Coffman, sisters; Christine Meers, Margie Knowles, and Beulah Gabriel. Survivors include his loving wife of almost 68 years, Betty Coffman, sister; Betty Pearson, son; Don (Vickie) Coffman, daughters; Dawn (Mark) Hardigree, Laurie (Alex) Henslee, grandchildren; Amy (Rusty) Clayton, Jason (Tiffany) Coffman, Heather (Ted) Paris, Evan Henslee and Leah Henslee, Great Grandchildren; Lily Clayton, Jacob Clayton, Cade Coffman, Shiloh Coffman, Tanner (Gretta) Paris, Hunter Paris, Lauren Paris, many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clark Funeral home with Rev. Bobby McDowell and Rev. Butch Tant officiating. Interment will follow at Springdale Baptist Church Cemetery with Jason Coffman, Evan Henslee, Jacob Clayton, Cade Coffman, Tanner Paris and Hunter Paris serving as pallbearers. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone who will not be able to attend the service in person due to the state's Covid-19 restrictions. (No more than 50 people inside the funeral home at one time) If attending the visitation, the staff of Clark Funeral Home highly recommends that a face mask be worn and that social distancing is practiced to help prevent the spreading of any possible illnesses and to help keep visitors, friends and family members of Mr. Coffman safe. To leave online condolences, feel free to visit our website at samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home, Hiram Ga is in charge of arrangements.
