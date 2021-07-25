Johnny Coalson, age 84 of Commerce, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born June 29, 1937 in Rockmart, son of the late Grover Josephus Coalson and the late Elizabeth Moody Coalson. Mr. Coalson was a member of Harmony Grove Church of Christ, and a former church elder at the South Cobb Church of Christ. He was a long-time member of Atlanta's Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 72 and taught Apprenticeship School for many years. He was preceded in death by siblings, Guy Coalson, Samuel Thomas Coalson, Charlie Coalson, Mary Grace Coalson, Annie Ruth Coalson, Pearl Coalson Thomas, Clarence Oliver Coalson, Sr., Grover Coalson, Robbilee Coalson Martin, Infant Beulah, Infant Ernest; a number of nieces and nephews. Survivors included his wife, Ira Lucinda Hendricks Coalson; sons, Jeff Coalson and Tim Coalson; daughter Johna Oldfield; and 7 grandchildren. Memorial services for Mr. Coalson will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA . This announcement is made on behalf of the family by Freeman Harris Funeral Home.
