Mr. William "Bill" Howard Cauthen, of Cedartown, GA, formerly of the Tallapoosa area, passed away after 99 wonderful years on May 19, 2020. He was born April 2, 1921 in Tallapoosa to the late Samuel and Kitty Murphy Cauthen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline Lester Cauthen and sisters, Burl Davis, Willie Sanders, and Vera Mize. Mr. Bill served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II in the South Pacific. Upon his return, he worked as a Project Engineer for the State Highway Department. He was a lifelong member of New Canaan Baptist Church. He was also their oldest member and served for many years as a Deacon. He is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Roger and Patricia Cauthen, of Colbert, GA and Jerry and Tracy Cauthen, of Bremen, GA; grandchildren, Carrie Jackson, Alex Cauthen, Jesse Cauthen, Amy Hoge, Darby Cauthen, and Samuel Cauthen; and great grandchildren, Adair Hoge, Maggie Hoge, Joshua Jackson, and Brianna Jackson. A graveside service was held May 21, 2020 at 1:00PM EST at New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Aaron Johnson officiating and Brian Walker delivering the eulogy. Music was provided by Jesse and Katie Williams. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers was Jerry Jackson, Samuel Cauthen, Jesse Cauthen, Alex Cauthen, Ray Campbell, and Jimmy Mize. The Haralson County Veterans Association provided military honors. Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
To send flowers to the family of William "Bill" Cauthen, please visit Tribute Store.