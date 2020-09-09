Mrs. Yvonne Head Cason, age 83 of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 14, 1937, in Polk County, daughter of the late Mr. James P. Head and the late Mrs. Mae Lucy Sanford Head. She was a 1955 graduate of Rockmart High School, retired from Arrow Shirt Company and was a member of the True Gospel Missionary Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin Head, Edwin Head and Harrison Head; and sisters, Dorothy Mershon, Jean Popham, Agnes Causey and Sonya Hillstrom. Survivors include her husband, Bobby Charles Cason of Rockmart; daughter and son-in-law, Hilda Ann and Tommy Shaw of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Charles and Angie Cason of Aragon; sister, Billie Cummings of Rockmart; 4 grandchildren, Amber and Matt Estes, Whitney and Kyle Foster, Kiley Stewart and Daniel Cason; and 7 great-grandchildren, Marcy Estes, Emerson Estes, Graham Stewart, Andrew Foster, Julie Foster, Nora Foster and Reeva Money. Funeral graveside services were conducted Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating and Tommy Shaw, Steve Turner, James Turner, Kevin Cummings, Daniel Cason, Kyle Foster and Billy Causey serving as pallbearers. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Yvonne Head Cason.
