Mrs. Joan R. Casey, 83 of Rockmart, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born July 13, 1936, daughter of the late B.M. Ragan and the late Allie Lumsden Ragan in Spring Garden, Alabama and was raised in Cedartown. She was a member of the Cedartown High School Class of 1954. She was the beloved wife of Daniel F. Casey, Sr for 65 years. They were married December 11, 1953, she and Dan moved to Rockmart to make it their new hometown soon after. She and Dan were vital members of the Rockmart community. They were life-long cotton farmers in the Collard Valley area of Polk County and owners of the Rockmart Gin Company. She and Dan were great supporters of the Silver Comet Trail from the very beginning. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Rockmart since 1960, serving in many roles. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a great supporter of her church with her time, talents and tithe. Joan was a wonderful homemaker, seamstress, and cook. She loved to share her delicious pecan pies with all. She discovered her artistic abilities later in her life, making baskets and painting with watercolors. She was very humbled to win several ribbons for her artwork. She was loved by her many friends and she was a faithful friend who understood the value of a special card, friendly visit, or an afternoon phone call. Joan's greatest pride was her family, Dan and children, Danny, Kay, and Carol. She was their greatest supporter and gave them her full attention and love. Her grandchildren were so very special to her and she once remarked that she didn't fully understand why they were called "Grand" children until she had her first one. She loved them all in a special way, her first was Matthew, then the twins, John and Andrew, then a few years later her baby girl, Sarah was born and then her last grandson, Luke. She had 3 wonderful, "Great Grands", Sophia, Noah, and Clementine. She loved them all so very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel F. "Dan" Casey, Sr. on March 23, 2019; and sister, Mrs. Betty R. Westmoreland. Survivors included two daughters, Kay Casey Smith and her husband, Marshall Smith, Villa Rica and Carol Casey Addison and her husband, Barry Addison, Douglasville; son, Daniel Floyd Casey, Jr. and his wife, Beth Gannon Casey, McKinney, Texas; brother in law, Patrick West Casey and his wife, Louise Casey, Cedartown; many nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, Matthew David Addison and his wife, Danielle O'Toole Addison, John Campbell Addison and his wife, Rebecca O'Neill Addison, Andrew Casey Addison and fiance Kailin Smallwood, Sarah Ragan Casey and Luke Gannon Casey; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Jane Addison, Noah Thomas Addison, and Clementine Ann Addison. Private graveside services were conducted Wednesday April 8, 2020 from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jason Odom officiating. Plans are currently being made for a Memorial Service to honor her memory in the Summer of 2020. Pallbearers: Dan Casey Jr, Marshall Smith, Barry Addison, Matthew Addison, Andrew Addison, John Addison, and Luke Casey. Honorary pallbearers were Roy Cagle, Glenn Campbell, Ronald Lovell, Buddy Tanner, Ronald Brackett, Glenn Philpot, and Allen Bullard. Memorial donations may be made to the "Whole Heart Fund" at First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 388, Rockmart, Georgia 30153. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com. Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
