Mr. Charles E. Campbell, age 85 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. Charles was born February 28, 1936 in Cedartown to the late Leonard Campbell and the late Valenteen Waddle Campbell. He lived in Douglasville for 23 years before moving to Polk County in 1998. Charles loved hot rods and enjoyed drag racing. He like to fish and loved the outdoors. Charles worked as a dye cutter and printer at Simpkins Industry. Charles was of the Baptist faith. Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father Leonard and Valenteen Campbell; sister, Sue Bailey and granddaughter, Diana Allen. Survivors include his wife Doris Campbell, whom he married on September 3, 1955; his daughter Janice Adcock and her fiancé, William Hunter; son, William Campbell and his wife Shelie; 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lanelle Worsham; brother, Clerance Campbell along with several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Northview Cemetery with Rev. Ray Hopkins officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Chuck Billingsley, Tyler Campbell, CJ Billingsley, Mitch Steele, Jason Sanders, Eric Campbell and Christian Jones. The family received friends at the funeral Home Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles E. Campbell.
