Mrs. Ida Elizabeth Brumbelow, 63, of Newnan, widow of the late Joseph Milton Brumbelow, Jr., died Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence. Born June 29, 1957 in Demorest, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Parkerson and the late Alma Brewer Parkerson. Survivors include her daughters, Ansley Martin (Chris Byrd) and Laura Brewer (Phillip); son, Michael Guy; grandchildren, Michael Brumbelow, Elizabeth Martin, Landon Brewer, Logan Brewer, Lucas Guy and Emily Guy; and sister, Sue Taff (P. J.). A memorial service was held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Chapel. Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Ida Elizabeth Brumbelow. Please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.
Service information
Dec 11
Visitation
Friday, December 11, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive
Dec 11
Memorial Service
Friday, December 11, 2020
12:00PM
Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive
