Mr. John Wayne Brown, age 67 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was born September 8, 1953 in Rockmart, son of the late Ralph Lamar Brown, Sr., and the late Mary Frances Blake Brown. Mr. Brown retired from Polk County Government as Superintendent of Public Works. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. His greatest love was being around family and friends but loved his grandkids best of all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Brown and Ralph Lamar Brown, Jr. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Steven Barber of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Ashley Brown of Rockmart; sister, Nancy Williams of Franklin; brother, Ray Brown of Rockmart; five grandchildren, Shelby Hill, Jackson Martin, Rebecca Barber, Jayden Spivey and John Wayne Brown; and a great-grandson, Desmond Hill. Memorial services for Mr. Brown will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Privett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until the memorial hour. Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial service for Mr. John Wayne Brown.
Most Popular
Articles
- Debbie Dingell will be hospitalized 5-7 days after emergency ulcer surgery
- Where is great white shark Nukumi? 3,500-lbs. shark may have skipped NJ, could be pregnant
- Task force makes drug arrests in and around Martha Berry motels
- Rob Lowe: My neighbour isn't the same since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in
- Police arrest three on possession of meth with intent to distribute charges
- Sonoraville High School principal retires, Stewart to replace
- Woman charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana
- Ross and Five Below sign leases at Indian Hills Shopping Center
- Shorter prepares to sell off Southwest Georgia campus
- Apartment development in North Rome rejected by City Commission