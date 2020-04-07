Mr. Robert Lee Broom, Jr. 83, of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his daughter's residence following an extended illness. He was born November 1, 1936 in Cave Spring, son of the late Robert Lee Broom, Sr. and the late Mrs. Beatrice Pierce Broom. He was a longtime member of the Bellview Baptist Church and retired from Henkle Chemical Company, where he was a maintenance foreman with over 20 years of service. Mr. Broom was a member of the Caledonia Masonic Lodge #121 F&AM of Cedartown for over 50 years, was a York Rite Mason and member of the Yaarah Shrine Temple for over 59 years. He also served in the National Guard for 15 years and was a motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Lorena Trotter Broom who passed away in 1984; and a brother. Survivors included his wife, Mrs. Betty Hudgens Broom of Rockmart; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tera and Greg Wilson of Byron and Tressie and Brad Wilson of Rockmart; four sisters and two brothers; four grandchildren, Erik Lewis, Jordan Wilson and his wife Emily, Paige Purser and her husband Jason and Montana Wilson; five great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. Private graveside and interment services were conducted Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the Bellview Cemetery with Rev. Mark Purser officiating. Memorial services for Mr. Broom will be held at a later date at Bellview Baptist Church. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com. Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
