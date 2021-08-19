Mr. James Preston Brock, Jr. age 79 of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was affectionately called "Bob" or "Brock" by his family and friends. Mr. Brock was born October 18, 1941 in Atlanta, son of Mildred Roberts Brock and the late James Preston Brock, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. In his career, Mr. Brock had owned several businesses. He loved to joke alot and make people laugh and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His greatest love was his family and friends. He was survived by his wife, Kimber Lee Corcoran Brock; a daughter, Jasmine Brock; six sons, Josh Bishop, Mark Brock, Tim Brock, Derrick Brock, James P. Brock, III, and Jason Baines; mother, Mildred Brock; two sisters, Jean Stone and Terry Brock; and several grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Brock were held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis, Jr. officiating. Mr. Brock was cremated following the funeral service. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. James Preston Brock, Jr.
