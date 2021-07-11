Mrs. Rilla Kelley Bridges, age 87, of Hampton, passed away July 7, 2021. She was born in Hogansville, GA, daughter of the late Theodore Kelley and Florence Hunt Kelley. Rilla worked at Owens-Brockway for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy Thomas Bridges, daughters Laura Bridges and Rebecca Bridges, grandson Joshua Bridges, granddaughter Mary Lee Gray, brother James Kelley, sisters Ocilee Rakestraw, Bonnie Chandler, Ethel Kelley, and Patsy Kelley and son-in-law LeRoy Versemann. She is survived by her daughter: Alice Versemann of Thomaston; sons: Billy Thomas Bridges of Thomaston and Barry Bridges of Mauk; grandchildren: Amanda Corbin, Travis Foster, Sarah Riggio, Jesse Foster, John Versemann and Jacob Bridges; brothers: Marvin Kelley, Andrew Kelley, and George Kelley; sister: Judy Bell; special children in her life: Adelynn Bishoff and Aldyn Walker;; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, July 10, 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown. Pastor Bill Barber officiated. Friends visited the family at graveside 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon assisted the family with arrangements.
