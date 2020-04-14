Wilma Maxine Bradford, age 85, of Powder Springs passed away April 8, 2020. Wilma was employed at Lockheed in Marietta for 30 years. She was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church in Austell. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, James Berry Bradford; son, Michael James Bradford; parents, William Lawrence Jefferson and Vera Chambers Jefferson; brothers, Billy Gene Jefferson, Hollis Larry Jefferson, Harold Odell Jefferson, Rufus Ott Jefferson, and James L. Jefferson. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Velma Jefferson and Liz Bradford McBurnett; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Private family graveside services to be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date.
