Mrs. Ethel Rampley Bowen, age 93 of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born September 9, 1926 in Bartow County, daughter of the late Roy Monroe Rampley, Sr. and the late Mozelle Prewett Rampley. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Bowen and Larry Rosson Bowen; sister, Ruth Colbert; two brothers, Robert Rampley and Seals Rampley; and grandson, Robert Douglas "Robby" Bowen, Jr. Survivors included her husband, Robert H. "Bobby" Bowen of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Regina Bowen of Dallas; three sisters, Ellen Isam and Dora Mae Earley both of Cedartown and Jeanette Haney of Dallas; two brothers, Johnny Rampley of Cedartown and Roy Monroe Rampley, Jr. of Savannah; a granddaughter, Heather Wood of Tallapoosa; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services were held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Clarke officiating. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tyler Wood, Brandon Wood, Trey Bowen, Ben Wood, Hal Wood and Jay Wood. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Ethel Rampley Bowen.
Most Popular
Articles
- Public health director: Coronavirus infection isolated, 'not a community-wide outbreak'
- Polk County coronavirus case confirmed, 3 being tested at Redmond
- Lindale man sentenced to life for aggravated child molestation
- Public health: Coronavirus case 'not a communitywide outbreak', results confirmed by CDC
- Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama to hold 2-day mobile museum launch party
- Rome-Floyd County truths we can (mostly) agree on
- Second coronavirus case confirmed at Redmond, 17 cases confirmed by CDC statewide
- Redmond: Patient tests positive for coronavirus, Dobbins will house more than 30 quarantined cruise ship passengers
- Roe Bowman found guilty on all counts in week-long murder trial
- Mall interior renovations in high gear