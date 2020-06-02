Denver Ray Bishop, age 91, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Buchanan of 60 years. He was born on April 7, 1929, in Acworth, GA to the late William Oscar Bishop and Annie Hudgins Bishop. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Willie McClung Bishop, and siblings, Bernice Little, Alpha McPherson, Preston Bishop, Carl Bishop, Nathaniel Bishop, Clarence McDowell, Annie Pearl Sheppard, and Mildred Munroe and son-in-law, Reggie Fennell. Survivors include four daughters, Sandra (Ray) Tant of Buchanan, Robbie Fennell of Rockmart, Rhonda (Terry) Heuer of Buchanan, and Reba (Dave) Demers of Buchanan; one son, Danny (Sherry) Bishop of Buchanan; two sisters, Naomi Miliron of Temple, and Nell Whitton of Bremen; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-children and one in August, and 1 great-great grandchild and another due October. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Mt Zion East Missionary Baptist Church, 1335 Mt Zion East Rd, Buchanan, with Bro. Harold Underwood and pastor Bro Kenny Teal officiating and Jaycen Simpson with a special prayer. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the grandsons serving as pallbearers: Denver Lett, Daniel Bishop, Justin Lett, Ben Heuer, Josh Heuer, and Will Smith. Mr. Bishop had many roles throughout his life including, auto assembler, carpenter, building contractor, deacon of 60 years and member of the masonic lodge for over 65 years. He loved the Lord and his family of nearly 40 over 4 generations, and sang their praises to anyone who would listen. He was a cattle farmer and gardener, community leader, Godly neighbor and a friend to all. As a farmer he knew that there is joy in the harvest; that the greatest satisfaction belongs to the one who carefully cultivated it all along the way. He worked hard with his hands every day, except on the Lord's Day, learned the secret joy of trusting in God's providence and experiencing his constant goodness. He cultivated his garden, but also cultivated people--through mentoring young men on the farm, young leaders in the church, and through his wisdom and discernment within his family. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; 2 Timothy 4:7 Pawpaw, Daddy, brother and Child of God, you kept the faith; you have finished your course. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Bishop Family.
Service information
Jun 3
(Visitation)
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Mount Zion East Baptist Church
1335 Mount Zion East Road
Buchanan, Georgia 30113
Guaranteed delivery before the (Visitation) begins.
Jun 4
(Funeral Service)
Thursday, June 4, 2020
2:00PM
Mount Zion East Baptist Church
1335 Mount Zion East Road
Buchanan, Georgia 30113
Guaranteed delivery before the (Funeral Service) begins.