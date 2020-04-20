Dorothy Ann Benefield, age 90 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born and raised in Cedartown, GA. She will be interred at Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Alabama. She is survived by: 41 Nieces/nephews 74 great nieces and nephews 104 great great nieces and nephews 92 great great great nieces and nephews The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Benefield family.
