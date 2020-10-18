Mr. George W. Baines, age 93, of Aragon, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at a Rome hospital. George was born in Cobb County, Georgia on January 3, 1927 to the late George Leonard (G.L.) Baines, Sr. and Lucille Jenkins Baines. He lived all his life in Polk County and was a veteran of both the United States Army and The United States Air Force. George was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf, riding horses and fishing. His greatest love was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by brothers: Walter Baines, Sr. and Leonard Baines, Jr.; sister, Helen Spain and Great Granddaughter, Isabella Grace Baines. Survivors include his wife Mrs. Betty Gribble Baines whom he was married to on May 10, 1947; children: Donnis Baines and his wife, Stacie, Linda Waters and Dianne Garrison and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren: Shayne Garrison, Don Baines and his wife, Brittany, Brenna Miller and her husband, Steven, Terri Lynn Waters and Shyla Baines; great grand-children: Lucy Garrison, Lucas Grands, Ella Shae Miller, Max Miller, Britton Grace Baines and Weston Baines ; great great-grandchildren: Marjorie Garrison and Evelyn Forsyth; sister in law: Edith Baines along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Osborn officiating. Interment followed in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites presented by Brown-Wright Post 12 American Legion Honor Guard. Pallbearers included Chuck Garrison, Shayne Garrison, Don Baines, Steven Miller, Lucas Garrison, Adam Brinkley and Colt Deems. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. George W. Baines.

