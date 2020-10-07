Mr. Lonnie W. Arp, 84 of Brock Road, Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 27, 1936 in Taylorsville, GA, son of the late Mr. William Arp and the late Mrs. Geraldine Goss Arp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Arp. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 plus years where he was a Drill Instructor and obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class. While in the Military, he served from 1968-69 in Vietnam. He was an avid member and manager of the American Legion. He loved to ride motorcycles. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Christa Thea Shumann Arp of Rockmart; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Don Thacker of Aragon, Donna and Bobby Edwards of Rockmart, Connie and Donnie Shurley of Cedartown, Brenda Johnson of Rockmart, Betty Moss of Rockmart, and Sonya Arp of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Lisa Arp of Aragon; brother, James Arp. 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren also survive. The family will receive friends from the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Brother Frank Holtzclaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Rockmart Memorial Gardens with the U.S. Army Honor Guard providing Military Honors. The following gentlemen will serve as honorary pallbearers: Don Thacker, Bobby Edwards, James Davis, Steven Graham, Jamey and Chad Dover, Donnie Shurley and Brandon Shurley. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Lonnie Wesley Arp.

To send flowers to the family of Lonnie Arp, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you