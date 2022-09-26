YWTSA marks completion of Literacy Y.E.S. reading program

Kids participate in a visit to Our House Thrift Store in Cedartown as part of the Youth Working Together for a “ Speedy” Awareness, Inc. summer reading program Literacy Y.E.S. The program helps children reach critical reading and learning goals.
Contributed
Forrest McCombs Jr., a charter member of YWTSA, receives a tote bag for his daughter from the group's Bookmobile.
A local nonprofit with a focus on empowering children through real-life experiences and educational opportunities completed its annual reading program recently.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. hosted the 22nd Annual Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) Reading Program beginning in June with the group’s annual book fair and continued through the month of August. This year’s theme was “Rise Up: Dream & Keep Moving!”
YWTSA implemented its strategy plan “Operation: Catch-Up Youth” due to COVID-19. The program targeted families from ages 5 months to over 80 where children were paired with parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents anc certified teaching staff which included visuals, vocabulary development, manipulatives and rewards using reading interventions.
Rewards included paint and paint brushes, art palettes, key rings, coin purses, puzzles and games.
The YWTSA Bookmobile dropped off over 300 books in tote bags to youth and adults from all backgrounds which included back to school items such as pencils, calculators, crayons, erasers, water bottles, spiral notebooks, note pads, rulers, index cards, clip boards, word straps, mini-staplers, calendars, math and language flash cards, and markers.
The YWTSA Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program is designed to extend and refine learning using reading interventions. The program is supervised by certified teachers and trained volunteers which include Willie Lee Adams, Charles Nevett, Estella Jackson, YWTSA Executive Director Pamela Baker-King, Seclonia Morris and YWTSA co-founder Khalefa King.
In addition, YWTSA provided community service opportunities for youth by distributing clothing to needy families, as well as visits to Our House Thrift Store and Amazing Grace Day Care Center.
YWTSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to train and empower youth through real life experiences which will enhance their educational and problem solving skills needed to make informed decisions.