A local nonprofit with a focus on empowering children through real-life experiences and educational opportunities completed its annual reading program recently.

Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. hosted the 22nd Annual Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) Reading Program beginning in June with the group’s annual book fair and continued through the month of August. This year’s theme was “Rise Up: Dream & Keep Moving!”

YWTSA marks completion of Literacy Y.E.S. reading program

Gabriella Nelley (from left), Jay Yeoman, Hunter Jacobs and Jeremiah Jacobs were delighted to get tote bags with books from the YWTSA Bookmobile.
HaivenVaugh (left) and Tymeriah Vaugh receive tote bags with books and school supplies from the YWTSA Bookmobile.
Amazing Grace Day Care Center was one of the places visited by YWTSA over the summer to help provide community service for local groups.
