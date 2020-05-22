Local youth who will need a new round of school supplies coming up later this summer will still have the opportunity for those who have no means to get them.
Organizers reported that the 22nd annual Youth Summerfest Church Olympics and Christmas in July event will be coming back to the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center, currently scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
"This event encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right," Courtney Ripoll, who along with a large group of volunteers help organize the event annually.
Organizers have yet to determine the exact plan of how they'll be distributing school supplies and more this year during the event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a pause on any large gatherings at this time.
Additional details about plans are set to be provided in a follow-up announcement closer to time and as the situation continues to develop around the pandemic.
Those interested in making donations or helping with the annual event can contact Ripoll at 770-689-7838.