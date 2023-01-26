Coy Frasier (second from left) is presented a cerificate of recognition by YWTSA Executive Director Pamela Baker-King (from left), along with James and Paula Frasier during the 20th Annual MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion and Community Service Rally at Friendship Baptist Church.
Examples of service and messages of compassion were part of the 20th Annual MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion and Community Service Rally at Friendship Baptist Church.
The event, sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc., once again brought together people on Jan. 15 at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedartown to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and instill a call for volunteerism among local youth.
The theme for the program was " Stand and Deliver."
State Rep. Trey Kelley opened the ceremony by placing a statuette of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the sanctuary of Friendship Baptist Church and gave greetings from the state legislature along with Mistress of Ceremony Coy Frasier and YWTSA Executive Director Pamela Baker-King to show unity in our community.
Cedartown City Commission Chair Jessica Payton then read the city’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day proclamation, followed by the audience waving flags and singing the birthday song in honor of King’s 94th birthday.
Minister Frank K. Jones was the guest speaker. A graduate of Morehouse College, Jones attended Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta with King's children, Bernice and Dexter King.
"We as a people need to start bringing those in need who lack knowledge, looked upon as second class citizens and crippled in maturity, to Christ. Until we stop and show some interest in people — black, white and other nationalities — they will never get to the help,” Jones said.
“How many of you are carrying a corner of someone's cot? Let's pick up, leave and stop watching and looking at the empty cot behind the door."
The program was dedicated to the memory of Rev. Melford E. Glass Sr. who was also posthumously presented the Trailblazer Award for his lifetime of service. Glass founded Feed the Sheep Ministry and served three consecutive terms as chair of the Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. board of directors, which serves several local counties, including Polk County.
Coy Frasier was presented a certificate of recognition for her community service and public speaking during the COVID-19 pandemic and Portia Ellis, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., received a certificate of recognition for Friendship Baptist Church for hosting the MLK, Jr. "Youth" Infusion Service for two decades.
YWTSA collected over 150 canned foods and non-perishable items for needy families that will be taken to the Samaritan House in Cedartown.
YWTSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to train, motivate and empower youth using real life experiences, thereby assisting youth in becoming humanitarians. YWTSA's annual Literacy Y.E.S. reading program, which stands for Youth Experiencing Success, and community service programs are an integral part of the MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion program.