Infusion honors King’s legacy, community service

Examples of service and messages of compassion were part of the 20th Annual MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion and Community Service Rally at Friendship Baptist Church.

The event, sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc., once again brought together people on Jan. 15 at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedartown to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and instill a call for volunteerism among local youth.

Minister Frank K. Jones speaks at the 20th Annual MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion and Community Service Rally at Friendship Baptist Church on Jan. 15.
Coy Frasier (second from left) is presented a cerificate of recognition by YWTSA Executive Director Pamela Baker-King (from left), along with James and Paula Frasier during the 20th Annual MLK Jr. "Youth" Infusion and Community Service Rally at Friendship Baptist Church.
