Three people were sent to area hospitals, including two with serious injuries, after a wreck on Cedartown Highway last week, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
According to a report by the GSP, the wreck occurred on U.S. 278 at the intersection with Wheeler Ford Road about five miles west of Rockmart and involved a blue Ford pickup truck and a white Ford F-250.
The Ford truck was traveling north on Wheeler Road and failed to yield as it attempted to cross over the highway onto Wheeler Ford Road, traveling in the path of the Ford F-250 that was traveling west on Cedartown Highway.
The Ford F-250 struck the passenger side of the Ford truck, causing it to overturn. Both occupants in the Ford truck were not restrained and sustained serious injuries.
A passenger in the Ford truck was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to his injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Ford F-250 was transported to Floyd Medical Center.
Charges are pending due to the severity of the injuries. All family members for the involved parties have been notified. GSP noted that the report was not yet complete.