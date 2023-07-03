World-class athletes returning to Cedartown for annual wheelchair training camp and 5K

Daniel Romanchuk crosses the finish line of last year’s Cedartown Wheelchair 5K on North College Street. This year’s race will be Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m.

 Jeremy Stewart, file

Everyone is invited to cheer on those competing in this year’s Cedartown 5K road race on Thursday, July 6, to see some of the world’s top wheelchair athletes and celebrate some important milestones.

The 2023 Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Camp and 5K is the 20th edition of the event, which brings together international competitors and sports enthusiasts to Northwest Georgia each summer.

