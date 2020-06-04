A woman was ejected from a vehicle and died of her wounds on the scene, and two more people were transported by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries according to police on the scene of a wreck on Prior Station Road on Thursday afternoon. 

Officials were unable to determine yet how the wreck occurred. The wreck involved a Buick SUV and a late model Volkswagen Beetle. 

Georgia State Patrol will be taking over the investigation of the wreck since a fatality was involved. Traffic was being blocked on both ways ahead of the intersection of Prior Station Road near the Alabama State Line and heading back into Cedartown. 

Recommended for you