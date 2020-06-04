A woman was ejected from a vehicle and died of her wounds on the scene, and two more people were transported by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries according to police on the scene of a wreck on Prior Station Road on Thursday afternoon.
Officials were unable to determine yet how the wreck occurred. The wreck involved a Buick SUV and a late model Volkswagen Beetle.
Georgia State Patrol will be taking over the investigation of the wreck since a fatality was involved. Traffic was being blocked on both ways ahead of the intersection of Prior Station Road near the Alabama State Line and heading back into Cedartown.