New guidance to attempt to increase measures of social distancing during the current COVID-19 outbreak to slow the number of cases puts everyday people who don't have their cabinets and refrigerators already stocked up to cook at home in a conundrum.
Who delivers?
Though this is by no means a complete listing of eateries who bring food to the door, it is the start of such a list. Please reach out to us at kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to add more to this list.
Cedartown
Chef's Tastin Music Cafe - This new takeout and delivery restaurant located in the kitchen at Cedar and Smoke is a new fine dining establishment offering up several options - and desserts - at affordable prices. Chefs Marty Rausch and Jess Sims began serving customers on Friday evening, and business hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Delivery Service is 25 miles out, so they also cater to Rome, Rockmart, Aragon and surrounding areas. Visit their Facebook page for their menu, and call 678-861-5230 to order.
China One - Located in the shopping center next door to Walmart on Highway 27, they'll begin offering delivery service to the Cedartown area starting later this week. They offer a variety of American-style Chinese menu options and have family packaged meals as well to feed four. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays except Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. Call 770-748-1010 to order.
Domino's Pizza - This national chain needs no introduction, and the best way to order their pizza and see who is in charge of making your order is at Dominos.com. Call them locally at 770-748-0909 to order from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Papa John's Pizza - This national pizza chain is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Find their full menu options at papajohns.com, and call 770-748-0202 to order locally.
WNB Factory - A new chain option that opened in 2019 in Cedartown expanded their services to offer delivery in a 10 mile radius, WNB Factory offers a little bit of everything from burgers and wings, to fried rice and Po Boys. Find the full menu at wnbfactory.com, and order at 678-901-1151.
Rockmart
Hometown Pizza - They offer delivery in the general area around Rockmart of pizza and other excellent menu items from their location on West Elm Street downtown. They're open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays specifically, and 10 p.m. on weekends. They are closed on Sundays. Call to order at 770-684-8688.
Pizza Hut - Everyone knows the Hut. Order online at Pizzahut.com, or call 770-684-7300. They are open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call to order at 770-684-7300 to get fresh deliveries in the Rockmart area.
More to come as we are able to put together a more comprehensive list.