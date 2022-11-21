Aragon seal.jpg

When Aragon’s Mayor Debbie Pittman took office in 2020, she stated her primary goal was to get the city back on solid financial footing.

“When I came into office, we had $13,000 in the bank and $80,000 in bills,” Pittman said. “Well, we’re all caught up now and that took a lot of work.”

