When Aragon’s Mayor Debbie Pittman took office in 2020, she stated her primary goal was to get the city back on solid financial footing.
“When I came into office, we had $13,000 in the bank and $80,000 in bills,” Pittman said. “Well, we’re all caught up now and that took a lot of work.”
Another challenge facing the mayor is catching up on the annual audits that all governments are required to submit to the state. If a local government fails to submit an audit, they are found to be non-compliant.
Being in non-compliance means that municipality is not allowed to apply for state grants, and these grants typically make up a large portion of the local budgets.
Aragon has not submitted an audit since 2016, meaning they have been non-compliant for over five years. In all of Georgia, only the city of Braswell has been in non-compliance for that long.
However, according to Pittman, they started to get the city’s finances in order last December. She said the city leadership had a discussion with the state in the spring, informing them of their commitment to bring the city back into compliance.
The city met with state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, of the 31st District, on Aug. 15 who extended an offer by the state auditor to conduct the necessary audits at no cost in order to bring Aragon into compliance.
Anavitarte, when contacted, expressed frustration with the pace at which Aragon was addressing the issues, but said he understood there was a lot of work to get five years of finances together.
However, the city informed the state in September that they would hire their own accountant to conduct the audits. Pittman confirmed that as well, stating they engaged an independent CPA in September.
Pittman detailed that Aragon has engaged Will Robinson, a CPA in Carrollton, to conduct the audits, and she expects everything to be completed by March of 2023.
Will Robinson’s office confirmed they have been engaged by Aragon, and that the March timeline was what was discussed. However, according to his office, they have not received any documents from Aragon as of Friday.
The state auditors office commented they are aware of the situation and are continuing to monitor Aragon’s efforts.