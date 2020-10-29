6 A.M. UPDATE
Rain has mostly moved out of Polk County but gusting winds are expected to continue over the next hour, according to weather forecasts.
Please be aware that widespread power outages are still affecting large parts of the county, leaving several traffic lights and businesses in the dark.
Remember that any intersection where a traffic light is not working should be treated as a four-way stop.
Power outages continue to increase across North Georgia. More than 491,000 Georgia Power customers were without power as of 6:10 a.m.
5:30 A.M. UPDATE
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting trees down on roadways and power lines across the county Thursday morning as the last remnants of Zeta make their way through Northwest Georgia.
A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page warned residents to stay off the roads until daylight if possible. If travel is necessary before daylight, use extreme caution.
Hardly any part of Polk County was unaffected by power outages as of 5:45 a.m., and Georgia Power reported more than 418,000 customers were without power at that time.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Wind gusts and soaking rain from the tropical storm system that made landfall in the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Zeta has caused widespread power outages across Polk County on Thursday morning.
From Taylorsville in the northeastern part of the county to the Alabama state line along Prior Station Road, large areas were without power at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
Some of the larger areas affected include the south half of the city of Rockmart, extending west along Morgan Valley Road south of GA 101, and east of Cedartown from Piedmont Highway (U.S. 278) north to the Floyd County line.
Updates on restoration times were not immediately available from Georgia Power.
More than 225,000 of the utility's customers were without power as of 5 a.m., most of those located in Northwest Georgia as the system moved through.