The paper is pink for the ninth consecutive year to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and honor those who have been touched by breast cancer.
The colored newspaper also serves as a reminder from The Breast Center at Floyd, which educates and empowers cancer patients. Early detection is crucial to successfully treating those with breast cancer.
Since 2001, Floyd Medical Center has focused on breast health awareness in October and the Polk County Standard Journal and our sister publications are helping to spread their message of hope.