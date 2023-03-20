White retiring as Cedartown fire chief after 28 years with the city

Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White (left) speaks at the March meeting of the city commission with Deputy Chief Kyle Watters. White is retiring at the end of the month, with Watters set to be promoted to chief.
Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White (from left) is presented a set of Adirondack chairs by city commission chair Jessica Payton and City Manager Edward Guzman during the March meeting of the city commission on Monday, March 13.
Jeremy Stewart
Kind words and appreciation were given to Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White last week as the city commission recognized his service on the eve of his retirement from the fire department.
White, who has moved up the ranks within the department for the last 28 years, is set to retire at the end of the month, with Deputy Chief Kyle Watters selected to succeed him beginning April 1.
City Manager Edward Guzman spoke about the guidance and knowledge White provided during his time with the city during the March meeting of the city commission on Monday, March 13.
“I’ve been the city manager for about two and a half years now and each and every time I’ve had a situation come up or I’ve needed some guidance, Chief White has always been willing to help with a calm and professional voice,” Guzman said.
Guzman said during the earliest days of the covid pandemic, it was White, who had been chief less than a year, who provided a clear view of the situation and brought city leaders into line with how serious it could be.
“But what I appreciate so much about Felix is that it was a situation like that where he raised his hand and stood out there, and he was the minority voice in that instance, but he gave his trusted advice and his guidance,” Guzman said.
The city presented White with a gift of three Adirondack chairs.
“I thank you for your kind words. I can’t take all of the credit on the advice for Covid-19 ... that goes to my wife. I’ve got to give her kudos, because without her guidance at home I wouldn’t be the man that I am,” White said.
Also during the meeting, White presented Watters with the chief’s badge, a tradition among the department.
“When I took over in 2019, I didn’t know what to expect and I surely didn’t expect a pandemic,” White said.
“And I couldn’t have done it without Kyle as my deputy chief. Kyle makes sure that everything is working properly, makes sure the pumps are tested, the trucks are running, the guys are on duty. He runs the department. And I truly truly feel like I’m leaving this department in good hands.”
Watters, who has more than 25 years of service with the fire department, thanked the commissioners and city administrators for the opportunity to become fire chief.
“I do appreciate you all trusting me in doing this job. And with the way Felix has led this department it’s going to be easy to just pick it up and run with it. I’m just ready to go to work,” Watters said.