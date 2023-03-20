White retiring as Cedartown fire chief after 28 years with the city

Kind words and appreciation were given to Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White last week as the city commission recognized his service on the eve of his retirement from the fire department.

White, who has moved up the ranks within the department for the last 28 years, is set to retire at the end of the month, with Deputy Chief Kyle Watters selected to succeed him beginning April 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In