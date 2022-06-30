Preparations for the 20th Annual Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Camp and 5K have led to today as world-class athletes take to the streets in a final warm-up before Monday’s Peachtree Road Race wheelchair race.
The 5K is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. this evening, June 30, with the women and quad division, followed by the men’s division at 6:25 p.m. The start line is located on College Street just north of Girard Avenue and everyone is welcome to come out and cheer on the athletes.
A brief “fun run” for children ages 12 and under will be held around 5:45 p.m. before the races begin at 6 p.m. It will be a short jog from Jule Peek Avenue near Peek Park to the finish line on College Street.
The 5K course will go north on College Street and travel along area roads south of John Hand road including Lakeside Drive, George West Road and North College Street.
Please note that several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until 7:30 p.m.
All Peek Park entrance and exits onto College Street and College Street between Martha Lane and Jule Peek Avenue will be closed beginning at 4:30 p.m.
All other roads in the area spanning from Peek Park to John Hand Road will be closed beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cars wishing to travel east or west between Cave Spring Road and Main Street near the race course are advised to use Girard Avenue or Cherokee Road.
Anyone who has an emergency and must leave the race course area during these hours, can contact 911 and a police escort will be provided to get outside the race course.