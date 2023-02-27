The job of bringing Aragon’s financial records up to date has led to the city asking the state for assistance in catching up on eight years worth of audits.
Aragon’s city council approved a resolution during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, to officially request help from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts with audits for fiscal years 2015 through 2022.
Mayor Debbie Pittman has spoken about the rough financial situation she inherited when she took office in January 2020, saying that the city has worked to improve its status by paying outstanding bills and having a fund balance.
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, took an interest last year in trying to help the city catch up on its audits, which are required for local governments by Georgia law. He extended an offer by the state auditor to conduct the necessary audits at no cost in order to bring Aragon into compliance.
City leaders at the time said they would hire their own accountant to conduct the audits. Discussion during the work session prior to last week’s meeting revealed the council was still working on getting all of the records needed to complete audits from 2015 to 2020.
The city council also heard from Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck during its work session. Beck proposed the city delay calling a special election to fill a vacant seat until the Nov. 7 general election.
Beck said while the city could move forward with calling a special election earlier, it would likely cost them between $6,000-$8,000 for the county to hold a single special election for one municipality.
Instead, having the special election run at the same time as the general municipal elections in November would allow Aragon to share the total cost with the other governments in the county, bringing the total cost for the city to around $250.
The city still has to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the county for Beck’s department to run the special election on the city’s behalf. The election would fill the unexpired term of council member Daniel Johnson, who resigned last October after less than a year into his first full term in office.
Beck said no vote would be required to hold off calling the special election until November, and council members verbally agreed it would be the better decision.
This year is a municipal election year for the cities in Polk County.
Cedartown will have two at-large city commission posts up for election currently held by Andrew Carter and Dale Tuck.
Rockmart’s mayor, which is currently Sherman Ross, will be on the ballot in November, as well the Ward 1 and Ward 5 council posts, which are held by Marty Robinson and Rick Stone, respectively.
Aragon will have elections for mayor and two at-large council members for the seats currently held by Judson Fee and Donald Canada.