City of Aragon

The job of bringing Aragon’s financial records up to date has led to the city asking the state for assistance in catching up on eight years worth of audits.

Aragon’s city council approved a resolution during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, to officially request help from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts with audits for fiscal years 2015 through 2022.

