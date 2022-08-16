Hopefully we will not see armyworms this year, but let’s be prepared in case we do. They are not called armyworms by chance.
They are marching with precision and destroying all green pastures and hayfields in their path. I have seen armyworms finish one field, then cross the road to another field.
Armyworms are a problem which crops up every now and then. This problem starts with thousands of non-descript, brownish moths. The females lay clusters of eggs on grasses and other food plants. The eggs hatch in two or five days.
The caterpillars feed for about 12 days and then pupate. Adult moths emerge seven to fourteen days later and are active mainly at night. The entire lifecycle is about one month.
The caterpillars are about an inch and half long when full-grown. They vary from green or tan to nearly black and usually have an inverted white “Y” on their face.
Quick action is required to control these pests. Spray hayfields and pastures when caterpillar counts reach three per square foot.
If you have any questions regarding insect issues, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”