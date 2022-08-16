Gibson Priest

Hopefully we will not see armyworms this year, but let’s be prepared in case we do. They are not called armyworms by chance.

They are marching with precision and destroying all green pastures and hayfields in their path. I have seen armyworms finish one field, then cross the road to another field.

