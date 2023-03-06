Group calls for justice for hit-and-run victim

In this June 2020 file photo, Polk County resident Edgar Hood holds a sign in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 during a rally to call for justice in the death of Eric Keais.

 Jeremy Stewart, File

The trial for an Aragon man accused in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle in Cedartown has been delayed.

A hearing in the trial of Ralph “Ryan” Dover III was scheduled for Monday in Polk County Superior Court but was canceled last minute after the Polk County District Attorney’s office and Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark, the presiding judge in the case, agreed to a continuance in the trial.

