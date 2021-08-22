Flooding, power outages and school delays were just some of the issues brought on by a one-two punch of wet weather that rolled through Polk County last week.
The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and a heavy rain storm dumped several inches of water on the local area over the span of just over 48 hours, causing problems related to flooding by Thursday evening.
Polk County public works and Polk County police reported a number of road closures because of flooding on Thursday. The impact was felt the next day as Polk School District elected to delay school two hours last Friday in order to make sure students arrived safely.
Places along the banks of Euharlee Creek in Rockmart were covered with water as it flooded with the deluge from Thursday’s storms. The United States Geological Survey rain gauge at the Nathan Dean Bypass reported seven inches of rain for last week.
A large section of Georgia Power customers in Polk County were left in the dark late Wednesday night as crews worked to fix a problem northeast of Aragon.
Power was restored to most customers at around 11:45 p.m. after a tree fell on a transmission line near Aragon-Taylorsville Road, according to Georgia Power spokesman Chad Nation.
Nation said saturated ground caused by the large amount of rain in the area from Tropical Depression Fred on Tuesday caused a tree to fall on one of the high-power transmission lines that serves as a main way to deliver power to a wide area.
More than 2,300 customers were without power at the height of the outage, as areas further down the line lost power over a short amount of time.
The overall area of the outage included all of the city of Aragon and extended westward along Bellview Road to almost Fish Creek Road on the north side of Cedartown Highway.
Around 90 customers in the area closest to the initial incident on Taylorsville Road were still without power after midnight, but were eventually restored early Thursday morning.