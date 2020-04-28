West Cinema is staying closed for the time being even as restrictions are being lifted statewide on businesses reopening.
Owner Michael Tinney said the historic Cedartown theater will likely remain closed until mid-May, and when they do open their doors again for showings that the schedule will be limited.
"We're still looking at and figuring out our plans," Tinney said.
Since social distancing guidelines will likely continue, Tinney said he will be limiting the ticket sales to just the downstairs theaters, and will be holding just one showtime for each screen a night.
Patrons will also have to get used to staggered seating and only being able to have immediate family sitting next to each other during showings.
The historic theater closed when the Shelter in Place order from Governor Brian Kemp went into effect in March. The closure is also providing opportunity to make equipment repairs caused by recent April storms, Tinney reported.