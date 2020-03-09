It’s time for a return outdoors and fun for all ages at the upcoming Welshfest in Rockmart.
The March 21 event is being held from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m., Locals and visitors alike are welcome to visit downtown Rockmart for a celebration of the culture and people that hail from the Country of Wales.
The event is a chance to celebrate the heritage of Rockmart, Northwest Georgia, and the dense collection of Wales ancestry that can be traced from the area.
Popular events like Welly Wanging, the Men in Kilts competition, and many more other activities are slated to return, but the festival’s Ginger Smith also recently confirmed new events such as the presence of trained Welsh Corgis that will be performing throughout the day.
Smith also said there will be a veteran’s memorial ceremony, the Black Jar Honey Contest, the Honey Cake Contest, the presence of a bagpipes player, photo-ops with an old-time covered wagon used by the Mennonites, children’s activities with the Rockmart Art Center, and more.
“Heritage Hall in the slate building will have several history and cultural societies, including the Polk County History Museum, the Polk County Historical Society, the Aragon Historical Society, the Rockmart History Museum, the Paulding County Historical Society, and area genealogists. There will be a wool spinner in that building. All this is new,” she said in previous coverage.
The weekend event kicks off on Friday, March 20 with a hymn singing at the historic Van Wert Church at 7 p.m. Several local musical guests have already pledged to take part, including Scarlet Wool.
Welshfest celebrates their 9th year in 2020. Visit https://rockmartwelshfest.com/ for more information.