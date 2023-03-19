WelshFest Returns: Crowds attend festival celebrating Rockmart’s heritage

A stiff wind and some cold temperatures Saturday didn’t stop visitors to downtown Rockmart from enjoying the 2023 WelshFest, celebrating the city’s heritage and connection with its earliest settlers.

More than 30 vendors provided attendees with plenty to shop for with handcrafted and handmade items making up a large portion of the items available. Food vendors and a children’s area were also on site as special events occurred throughout the day.

