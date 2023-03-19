WelshFest Returns: Crowds attend festival celebrating Rockmart’s heritage

Janet Richardson, a native of Tresaith, Wales, keeps a watch over her creations at her booth at the the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18. The cool temperatures and breezy conditions didn't keep attendees from enjoying the 10th annviersary of the event.
Rockmart's Susan Waters (right) sings songs from the British Isles with Ron Cline on guitar during the opening of the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18. Waters, a native of Bath, England, opened the event with the Welsh national anthem.
Polk County native Lt. Col. John Sprayberry carries a wreath past the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 honor guard during a veterans tribute wreath laying at Veterans Memorial Park during the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18.
Rockmart's Aubrey Jacobs (center) poses inside a jail cell in the former Rockmart City Building with Rockmart High School drama students Lily Clark (left) and Connor Matthews dressed in vintage Rockmart Police uniforms.
WelshFest served as the unofficial re-grand opening of the Rockmart History Museum in the former Rockmart City Building on South Marble Street. Volunteers worked over the last several months to reorganize and restore the exhibits in the museum.
Jeremy Stewart
Visitors to the 2023 WelshFest wait for the Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog show to start in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18. This is the first year since 2019 the event has been held.
Chance the Pembroke Welsh Corgi speeds through a tunnel as part of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog show during the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18.
Award-winning Welsh folk singer David Llewellyn performs during the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18.
Edward Murrey (left) checks the condition of Gary Gray's knees after Gray won the "Bonniest Knees" contest during the 2023 WelshFest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, March 18.
More than 30 vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, as well as other items, welcomed visitors to downtown Rockmart during the 2023 WelshFest on Saturday, March 18.
A stiff wind and some cold temperatures Saturday didn’t stop visitors to downtown Rockmart from enjoying the 2023 WelshFest, celebrating the city’s heritage and connection with its earliest settlers.
More than 30 vendors provided attendees with plenty to shop for with handcrafted and handmade items making up a large portion of the items available. Food vendors and a children’s area were also on site as special events occurred throughout the day.
“We’re back in the wind, I’m afraid,” said Susan Waters as she worked to keep her lyric sheets from blowing away during the opening ceremony.
Waters, a native of Bath, England, sung a part of the Welsh national anthem and was then joined by Ron Cline on a selection of other folk songs from the British Isles. A wreath laying was held at the Veterans Memorial Park, and live music was provided during the event by Award-winning Welsh folk singer David Llewellyn and Luther’s Mountain Bluegrass Band.
Organizers marked the 10th anniversary of the festival this year. Covid forced them to cancel the 2020 festival and this was the first year they had held the event since 2019.
Welsh were important to Rockmart’s early success as they were proficient in working in slate quarries. When John G. Blance discovered the rock on his property in 1849 in Van Wert — later Rockmart — he sought to hire immigrants from Wales to work for him.
The Welsh community in Rockmart and the nearby area swelled and led to an influx of Welsh culture, including speaking and singing Welsh during services at the Historic Van Wert Methodist Church.
One of the more unusual events during the festival is the “Bonniest Knees” contest, where men in traditional kilts have their knees judged by the “Queen of Knees” who is blindfolded. Sandy Jones took over the role of “Miss Flossie” from her mother this year and proclaimed Cedartown’s Gary Gray as the winner among a group of eight gentlemen.
“I think we had a good running this year,” Jones said afterward. “I would tell everyone to practice praying more so you have stronger knees next year.”
The event, all in good fun, preceded a highlight of the festival, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog show, presented by the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of Greater Atlanta. Club president Lynda McKee explained the history of the breed and how to tell different types of Corgis apart by their color and fur pattern.
Members of the club, sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, then performed some agility exercises with their dogs through a makeshift obstacle course.