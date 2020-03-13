Organizers for the Welshfest and Hymn Singing at Van Wert Church have called off both events that were scheduled for next weekend on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
The pair of events coincided with the annual celebration of Rockmart's Welsh heritage, and was set to celebrate its ninth year.
"Public gatherings have been banned in many places. Local School Systems have canceled classes, sporting events have been canceled as well as major events around the world that have been affected by the Coronavirus," the committee organizing the event stated. "After careful consideration and consultation with both our Heritage Days/Welshfest committee and the City of Rockmart officials, it is with our sincerest regrets that we must cancel this year's Hymn Sing and Festival."
They join several other organizations calling off events this month due to concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Those vendors and entertainment will be contacted individually according to the committee, and the program booklets supported by local advertisers and sponsors, have been printed and will be distributed by mail.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support of the Rockmart History Museum and the Historic Van Wert Church," their statement read. "We are looking forward to our 10th Anniversary of Heritage Days/Welshfest March 19-20, 2021."