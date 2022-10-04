Welcome signs get some TLC from Home Depot employees

Cedartown Home Depot recently refurbished the two “Welcome to Cedartown” signs hung near roads coming into the city. Shown with the signs are store manager Tim Ramirez (from left), employees Renee Weeks and Hannah Coalson, Cedartown Public Works Street Superintendent Luke Turley, Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman, Aaron Pettit, Cedartown maintenance department, and Cedartown Public Works Director Matthew Wray.

 Contributed

One of the first things visitors to Cedartown see on their way past the city limits received some special attention recently to get them back to pristine condition.

The longtime “Welcome to Cedartown” signs that are posted on East Avenue and on Cave Spring Street at Jule Peek Avenue were repaired and repainted by employees at the Cedartown Home Depot.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In