Welcome signs get some TLC from Home Depot employees

Cedartown Home Depot recently refurbished the two “Welcome to Cedartown” signs hung near roads coming into the city. Shown with the signs are store manager Tim Ramirez (from left), employees Renee Weeks and Hannah Coalson, Cedartown Public Works Street Superintendent Luke Turley, Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman, Aaron Pettit, Cedartown maintenance department, and Cedartown Public Works Director Matthew Wray.
One of the first things visitors to Cedartown see on their way past the city limits received some special attention recently to get them back to pristine condition.
The longtime “Welcome to Cedartown” signs that are posted on East Avenue and on Cave Spring Street at Jule Peek Avenue were repaired and repainted by employees at the Cedartown Home Depot.
Using their knowledge and tools, a group of employees repaired the signs, including patching places where the the signs had become worn and damaged, and repainted them to look bright and colorful once again.
“We like to give thanks when thanks is due and the Cedartown Home Depot deserves a huge THANK YOU from the City of Cedartown,” a post on the city of Cedartown’s Facebook page said. “These beauties needed a lot of TLC and the folks at Home Depot knew exactly what to do.”
The signs are hung back up and welcoming people to the city once again.
Helping with the project were Cedartown Home Depot store manager Tim Ramirez, as well as employees Renee Weeks and Hannah Coalson, along with other employees.