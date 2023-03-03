Polk County has been placed in a tornado watch until 5 p.m. by the National Weather Service. A warning means conditions are right for possible tornadoes.
Polk School District students have also begun early dismissal, with middle and high school students redheaded at 11:30 a.m. Elementary school students will be released at 12:30 p.m.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
The threat of possibly severe storms Friday afternoon has led Polk School District to call for an early dismissal of students, beginning as early as 11:30 a.m.
The school system released an announcement around 9:15 a.m. that it would dismiss middle and high school students at 11:30 a.m. today, Friday, March 3, and elementary school students at12:30 p.m.
The release states the early dismissal is "to allow our bus drivers/riders and student drivers to navigate their daily routes in the safest conditions possible."
It also confirms that all afternoon extracurricular activities and after school programs are cancelled.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, but will always make decisions in the best interest of our students and staff, keeping safety our first priority," says the school district.
The decision came after contract with the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, which announced this morning that the National Weather Service has placed most of Polk County in an enhanced threat of severe weather today.
A line of storms is expected to begin making its way through the area sometime in the early afternoon with the primary threats being damaging winds, isolated strong tornadoes, and localized heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.