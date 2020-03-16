While the Polk County Standard Journal is continuing day to day operations, the office doors will be closed until further notice. Any concerns with newspaper deliveries, ads, coverage, subscriptions or any other concerns can be conducted by telephone or via email.
News tips, sports items and calendar items can be submitted to kmyrick@npco.com or by phone at 770-748-1520, extension 2.
Ad requests can be submitted to 770-748-1520 extension 3, or by email to shouston@npco.com.
Classified ads can be submitted at 770-748-1520 extension 1, or beasterwood@npco.com, as well as legal ads to sjlegals@npco.com