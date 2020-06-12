Water Authority prepares to re-start lobby operations

Since February, the Polk County Water Authority has been operating to support its customers without lobby operations. Each transaction has been through the drive through window located on the east side of the authority’s building.
“We decided early during the pandemic event that we would close our lobby to walk-in traffic for everyone’s protection from potential exposure.”, said Jack Damron, the Authority’s General Manager. “The COVID-19 virus immediately raised our awareness of what needed to be done to reduce exposure to protect our employees and the customers we serve. We are a 24-7 essential services business so quick action was required.”
The Water Authority began installing changes to the way it does business. Operating office hours were reduced to a 6-hour work day to reduce possible exposure time; lobby operations were closed and all business transactions were routed to the drive-through window; daily sanitation practices were put into place (hand washing and sanitizing, work space wipe-down, etc.; and outdoor signage was changed to give customers directions to make their visit to the Authority more convenient and timely.
“We have installed cough guards at our service windows, placed hand sanitizer in the lobby for customer use, replaced our bathroom sinks and drain assemblies for cleanliness, and installed faucets with no-touch automatic motion sensor devices for employees. Social distancing floor decals are in place in the lobby and customer entrance, and signage related to the health and safety of our customers has been put in place.”, Damron said.
“Finally, before announcing the re-opening of lobby operations, the Authority has contracted with ServiceMaster with the Twins, a specialized industrial and residential cleaning and treatment services company from Rome, Georgia to provide a fogging treatment to the interior office space which is specifically formulated to sanitize the office area for the safety of our workers and customers. In this way, we can be as sure as possible that our location is a safe place to do business. “