More than 800 people have made it to the polls over the past week and a half in early voting for the presidential primary, and every precaution is being taken to ensure the health and safety of those casting a ballot before the March 24 vote.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said election officials in both Cedartown at the County Administration building and at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart are following guidelines put out by the Secretary of State's office to keep machines up and running, but also clean as early voting for the presidential primary continues.
Through March 11, 811 voters had cast ballots in person between the Cedartown and Rockmart precincts. That broke down to 509 voters coming to the Board of Elections office at 144 West Ave., Cedartown and another 302 by day's end in Rockmart at the Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave.
Early voting in the presidential primary continues through March 20. This Saturday, early voting will be held at both precincts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, next Tuesday and Thursday, polls will be extending hours to 7 p.m to accommodate people who are unable to come to the polls early due to voting hours set during their work schedule.
Primary Day will be March 24, when all the precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.